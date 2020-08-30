FRANKFORT, KY. (WSMV) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed Sunday that Kentucky has seen its largest growth week of COVID-19 with 4,503 new cases confirmed.
“That means we have to do better," said Governor Beshear. "With this number of cases we see more people hospitalized, we see sadly more people being lost. So please wear your mask, please make good decisions. This is a time when this virus is spreading aggressively.”
As of 3 p.m. Aug. 30, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 48,032 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 462 of which were newly reported Sunday.
Governor Beshear also reported nine new deaths in the state bringing that total to 930.
For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.
