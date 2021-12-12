Mayfield, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a Graves County inmate who was assigned to work release at the Mayfield candle factory.
Police are looking for 44-year-old Francisco Starks. They describe him as a 5’11’’ tall man weighing 240 pounds.
According to police, Starks was working at the candle factory at the time of its collapse. Afterward, Starks was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center where he was treated and released.
Starks left the hospital after he was released. Police were notified of the incident shortly before 5:00 p.m. Saturday.
Starks was incarcerated at the Graves County Jail for Burglary, 3rd Degree, Theft by Unlawful Taking of an Automobile, and Receiving Stolen Property.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Starks should contact Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
Residents can also anonymously report tips through the Kentucky State Police app.
