Those who are fleeing the wrath of Hurricane Florence are able to receive a discounted rate to stay at Kentucky State Resort Parks.
The rates will be available thorugh Sept. 30 and can be obtained by calling the park's front desk.
Anyone seeking to receive the discount will need to show an out-of-state driver's license when they check in.
Lodge rooms can be rented for $49.95 per night, while one-bedroom cottages will be available for $69.96 per night. Two-bedroom cottages will be offered at $79.95 per night.
Click here to find park locations and phone numbers.
