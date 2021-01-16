KENTUCKY (WSMV) - A now-fired Kentucky nurse is speaking out about her involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot.
Lori Vinson, of Morganfield, posted video to her social media appearing to show herself and others inside the U.S. Capitol.
On Friday, Vinson says she was fired.
Paperwork indicates that she was terminated for "admitting to engaging in criminal behavior at a high profile event." It also added that Vinson's social media account also revealed her employer.
When asked, "If you could go back to the moment outside the Capitol, would you still go inside?" Vinson responded, "Yes, I would."
When asked why, she stated, "Because I was there for a peaceful protest and that's what I was doing. I've felt like I've done nothing wrong and, I wouldn't change it."
Vinson is adamant she did not participate in criminal behavior.
The hospital said they will not comment on employment matters.
