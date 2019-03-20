GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A Kentucky nurse has been arrested on charges of fraud and forgery in Sumner County, according to a news release.
An investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of Amanda Kulka, of Russellville, KY.
After receiving a referral from the TennCare Office of Program Integrity in May 2018, TBI agents began investigating claims that Kulka falsified documentation and billed for services she never performed while working as a licensed practical nurse with a health services agency.
Agents determined that from January 2014 through February 2018, Kulka submitted daily notes indicating that she was working at a client’s home in Sumner County when she was actually at her home in Kentucky or working at another job at a Kentucky facility.
The investigation also discovered that Kulka forged the signature of her client’s mother, indicating she was providing services, when she was not actually present in the home.
The Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments against Kulka, 37, with seven counts of TennCare Fraud and seven counts of Forgery.
She surrendered Wednesday morning and was booked into the Sumner County Jail. Bond was set at $7,500.
