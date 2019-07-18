Russell McCarley
Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities arrested a murder suspect from Logan County, Kentucky. 

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Russell McCarley of Russellville, KY was wanted for attempted murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first degree wanted endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and domestic violence. 

Authorities arrested him near Hampton Station Road and Webb Road after receiving a lead on his location from Logan County. 

McCarley was taken into custody without incident and was unarmed at the time of his arrest. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send Ethan story ideas, food recommendations and sports debate topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @ethanWSMV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.