CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities arrested a murder suspect from Logan County, Kentucky.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Russell McCarley of Russellville, KY was wanted for attempted murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first degree wanted endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and domestic violence.
Authorities arrested him near Hampton Station Road and Webb Road after receiving a lead on his location from Logan County.
McCarley was taken into custody without incident and was unarmed at the time of his arrest.
