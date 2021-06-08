FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department is holding a Kentucky man in jail after he tried to stab a bouncer on Sunday around 1:00 a.m.
Franklin Police said 45-year-old Victor Ortiz tried stabbing a bouncer at the Tin Roof 2 after the bouncer had asked him to leave.
According to police, the bouncer was armed with a handgun and ordered Ortiz to drop the knife.
When officers arrived at the scene, Ortiz was found sitting in his car in the parking lot and was arrested.
Ortiz is charged with Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, Public Intoxication, and Disorderly Conduct, Ortiz remains jailed on a $70,000 bond and will appear in court on Tuesday.
