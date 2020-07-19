NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An unidentified man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was shot in the chest Saturday night on Kerri Lane in Oak Grove, Kentucky, according to WKDZ.
Police say the man was at a party when the incident took place just after 11 p.m.
No arrest has been made in the case and the full extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
