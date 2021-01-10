FRANKLIN, KY (WSMV) - A Franklin, KY, man was killed after his car crashed into a train in Simpson County, the Kentucky State Police reported.
The KSP said Eric L. Webb, 23, of Franklin, KY, was driving a Chevrolet Impala westbound on Peden Mill Road. Webb’s vehicle approached a railroad crossing with crossing gates down. Webb attempted to drive around the crossing gate but was unable to clear the intersection before being struck by a CSX train.
Webb was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Simpson County coroner.
