RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - 37-year-old Christoper Hawk Robinson, of Cerulean, Kentucky was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center for the murder of 45-year-old Erick Bixler.
Robinson is also charged with especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, murder in the perpetration of a crime and possession of a firearm.
He is being held on a $750,000 bond.
A bond hearing is set for August 25, 2020 in General Sessions Court.
