BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) – A 27-year-old has been arrested after it was discovered a 15-year-old girl was pregnant with his child.
Officers with the Warren County, KY Sheriff’s office received a complaint that a 15-year-old was pregnant, and the father of the baby was an adult. That led to a two-month investigation of 27-year-old Obandar Khan of Bowling Green.
Deputies determined that Khan had sexual contact with the girl on two occasions. He is also accused of sending sexual material to minors using electronic equipment. The investigators found that he was exchanging material with a 16-year-old victim, in St. Paul, Minnesota.
He was arrested January 3rd and charged with one count of 3rd degree rape, one count of sexual abuse in the 1st degree, four counts of distributing obscene matter to minors, and two counts of “Prohibited use of electronic communications system to procure minor/peace officer reference sex offenses”.
In essence, Kentucky law applies this last charge when a suspect attempts to acquire sexual content or activity from a law enforcement officer, believing it to be a minor they are communicating with.
He was taken into custody, and remains in the Warren County Regional Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.