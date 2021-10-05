FRANKFORT, KY (WSMV) - Officials in Kentucky are issuing an "Antler Alert" to remind folks to be aware of deer near Kentucky roadways. This is the peak season for vehicle crashes involving deer.
“Shorter days and cooler nights, October through December, bring a noticeable increase in highway collisions involving deer,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Drivers should be vigilant at all times, but the autumn presents a special challenge for drivers, with deer and other wildlife increasingly on the move, often at night.”
Nationally, drivers have a 1 in 116 chance of hitting an animal. That statistic is higher in Kentucky where you have a 1 in 88 chance of hitting an animal with your vehicle.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has these reminders for drivers if they encounter a deer standing in the roadway:
- Slow down immediately upon spotting a deer crossing the roadway; they tend to travel in groups.
- Don’t swerve to avoid a deer, which can result in a more serious crash with an oncoming vehicle or roadside object.
- In the event of a crash, keep both hands on the wheel and apply brakes steadily until stopped.
- Always wear a seat belt.
- Keep headlights on bright unless other vehicles are approaching.
- Eliminate distractions while driving: Phones down!
- Drive defensively, constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk when deer are most active.
