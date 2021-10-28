HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear presented the Christian County Public Schools Board of Education with $10 million for the construction of a new Local Area Vocational Education Center (LAVEC) on Wednesday.
Currently, Christian County Schools has two main high schools and two LAVEC campuses. The new LAVEC center will be housed beside a new high school.
With the district’s current construction plan, a combined traditional high school and LAVEC facility on one academy-style campus would be created.
“The current Gateway Academy to Innovation and Technology facility was built in the 1960s, and the most recent updates were two decades ago,” Beshear said in a statement. “During that time technology and the industries that drive our economy have changed significantly. I am excited we can help provide the funding for a brand-new state-of-the-art facility.”
Currently, the Gateway Academy to Innovation and Technology has more than three dozen education programs. With the completion of the new building, more programs, like cinematography and firefighting, will be added.
