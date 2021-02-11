FRANKFORT, KY (WSMV) - Gov. Andy Beshear issued a State of Emergency on Thursday morning as a dangerous winter storm blanketed much of the commonwealth in a wintry mix of snow and ice amid plunging temperatures.

“This winter storm already is causing some very dangerous conditions across much of the state, with iced-over roadways and downed power lines putting our people at risk,” Beshear said in a news release. “This declaration will free up funding and boost coordination across agencies as we respond to this weather crisis and work to keep all Kentuckians safe.”

As of 9 a.m. CST, Kentucky Division of Emergency Management reported about 70,500 Kentucky customers with power outages.

Beshear announced earlier Thursday all state offices would be closed as severe weather made its way across the state.

“Fewer Kentuckians traveling is what we need to protect lives, reduce accidents and clear roads for our emergency responders and transportation crews,” Gov. Beshear said. “We thank all our public servants for their dedication to the commonwealth, certainly those who are working to keep other Kentuckians safe through this winter storm.”

According to the governor, transportation crews continue to treat roads and respond to downed trees caused by the icy conditions.

News4 had a crew out in Hopkinsville where a sheet of ice was covering the roads. Multiple crashes were reported on Thursday morning.

As of 10 a.m. EST, westbound lanes of I-24 in Christian County were closed at mile marker 81 near Oak Grove.

"I lost control. I thought my truck was going to flip over, but thank God that's where i ended up," said trucker Alex Beker, one of many who wrecked on I-24 on Thursday morning.

"In my mind, I just try to do the best I can, and that's where I end up and I thank God. It could be worse," said Beker.

Click for Kentucky travel conditions.

In Fort Worth, TX, at least five were killed after a crash involving 75-100 cars on an icy interstate.

Beshear said vaccination appointments scheduled for today at Kroger regional vaccine sites will be rescheduled for the same time on Feb. 18, 2021.

If Kentuckians are experiencing a downed power line or power outage, please contact your local utility company. If possible, use an alternate source of heat, but be aware of the dangers of alternate heat sources and carbon monoxide poisoning.