FRANKFORT, KY. (WSMV) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Sunday afternoon that the state has seen it's largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear warned Kentuckians they could face dire days ahead without renewed efforts by everyone to rein in the virus' spread.
“We have got to defeat this virus. We are at war and we are in the trenches,” said Gov. Beshear. “I have faith and I have trust in the people of Kentucky. But today and in the days ahead we’ve got to do a whole lot better. We’re going to have to take some more action.”
As of 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, there were at least 23,161 cases confirmed in Kentucky with a 979 increase in the last 24 hours.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health released the following statement:
We typically have limited reporting on Sunday which makes today’s record-setting number of positives particularly alarming. In the interest of accuracy, we are going to reach out and confirm results with some of the major labs. Even so, this surge in positive cases is a shocking wake-up call. Kentucky has flattened the curve before and it must act immediately and decisively to flatten it again. Please, wear your mask and socially distance.
Gov. Beshear also reported three additional deaths bringing that total to 670 deaths due to COVID-19.
For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.