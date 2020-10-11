Voting Rights Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his family were potentially exposed to COVID-19. 

According to a release, the governor and his family were potentially exposed through a member of his security detail who drove with the first family on Saturday, before learning they had tested positive later that day.

Governor Beshear said he, his family and the trooper all wore face coverings, but the CDC along with the Kentucky Department for Public Health recommend quarantine if someone is within six feet of a positive person for over 15 minutes. 

The governor and his family have tested negative, are feeling well and have no symptoms. They will be tested on a regular basis and will remain in quarantine until being cleared by the health department. 

