KENTUCKY (WSMV) - Governor Andy Beshear announced that 11,000 Kentuckians can now preregister for their COVID-19 vaccination at its newest vaccination site.
Cardinal Stadium, located on South Floyd Street in Louisville, will become the state's largest vaccination site when it opens on April 12th.
“As you all know, vaccinations are the absolute most important thing we can be doing right now,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are in a race against COVID-19 variants to prevent any kind of fourth surge and defeat this virus once and for all.”
Governor Beshear says more than 1.5 million Kentuckians received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Click here to sign-up for your COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.
