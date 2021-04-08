COVID vaccination
 

The Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines provide highly effective protection, according to a new report from the CDC. A pharmacist is shown injecting the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into one of about 200 people who got their shots at First Baptist Church of Highland Park March 18, 2021 in Landover, Maryland.

 
 
 Chip Somodevilla

KENTUCKY (WSMV) - Governor Andy Beshear announced that 11,000 Kentuckians can now preregister for their COVID-19 vaccination at its newest vaccination site. 

Cardinal Stadium, located on South Floyd Street in Louisville, will become the state's largest vaccination site when it opens on April 12th. 

“As you all know, vaccinations are the absolute most important thing we can be doing right now,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are in a race against COVID-19 variants to prevent any kind of fourth surge and defeat this virus once and for all.”

Governor Beshear says more than 1.5 million Kentuckians received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Click here to sign-up for your COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.