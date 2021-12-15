BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WSMV) - Devastated relatives are remembering one of the families who perished during the Bowling Green tornado, that as of Wednesday, killed 15 people in Warren County.
Seven of those deaths were under one roof, in a house belonging to Rachael and Steven Brown on Moss Creek Avenue.
Rachael, Steven and their children: Nariah, Nolyn and Nyles all died. Their teenage daughter Nyssa is still missing but presumed dead. The tornado also killed Rachael's mother-in-law.
[Rachael] was a good person," her sister Rochelle Finkton said. "She enjoyed being a mother. I mean she loved them kids to the moon."
The EF-3 tornado went on its deadly course in the early morning hours Saturday morning. It left the Brown's house flattened and unrecognizable.
Finkton was informed by a relative of her sister's death on Sunday.
"I knew there was a tornado, I was watching the news," Finkton said. "But in my mind it didn't click on me that it was my family. When he told me I was devastated."
Finkton remembers her sister and brother-in-law for their love and cooking and love of family. She says she'll miss talking to her sister on the phone and hearing her nieces and nephews yelling "Hey Aunty" in the background.
"The only thing I can do is raise balloons for the whole family and remember her that way and just look at her pictures and think in my mind about the memories we had and the times we talked on the phone," Finkton said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, funeral arrangements hadn't yet been made as search efforts continue for Nyssa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.