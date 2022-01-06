FRANKFORT, KY (WSMV) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after intense Thursday snowstorms.

Powerful snowstorms continue to plague the Kentucky area and is affecting travel on major interstates, and state and local roadways as well as causing power outages and damage to public infrastructure and private properties.

Today at 12:30 p.m., Gov. Beshear issued Kentuckians an update regarding the closure of all state office buildings due to severe weather. Executive branch agencies will continue to provide services to community members.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Kentucky State Police are working together to clear all interstates. The Kentucky National Guard was also activated at all interstate closures and standing by on other roads that do not currently have closures. Search and rescue teams were also deployed to check on stranded motorists and ensure their safety. The Red Cross is also monitoring the current need for warming centers.

Snow wreaks havoc in the city of Murfreesboro As snow continues to pile up on the roads and ice begins to wreak havoc on traffic, the city of Murfreesboro told drivers to avoid the road Thursday.

“We are urging Kentuckians to stay off the roads if possible,” Gov. Bshear said. “The weather we are continuing to see across Kentucky is dangerous.”

Kentucky officials urge drivers to mask up to slow the spread of COVID-19 as well to help protect against the quarantine of plow crews essential to roadway treatment.