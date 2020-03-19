KENTUCKY (WSMV) – Kentucky has confirmed a second death related to COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the death in a press conference and also announced there are 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Gov. Beshear took aggressive steps in a bid to contain the virus. The governor temporarily closed theaters, gyms, hair salons and many other businesses where people gather. Kentucky's K-12 schools are shut down for at least two weeks and bars and restaurants have temporarily ceased dine-in services.
In a Facebook post Thursday, Republican Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr said lawmakers should “cease our meetings in Frankfort for the time being."
She said that by continuing to meet, lawmakers were “putting other Kentuckians in danger, which is what we will do if one of us leaves the Capitol as a carrier of this virus we are all being ordered to avoid."
