KENTUCKY (WSMV) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a fifth COVID-19-related death in the state.
According to our sister station WAVE 3 in Louisville, Beshear announced 35 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in Kentucky to 198. Beshear also announced Kentucky now has its first confirmed case involving a patient who recently returned from a spring break trip to Florida.
“Don’t go on spring break,” Beshear said. “You’re going to put yourself and your family at risk. This is something that puts everyone around you at risk.”
While the 35 new cases may sound high, Beshear noted it’s actually a good sign because it’s a smaller number than the 39 new cases reported Tuesday.
The governor also urged Kentucky residents to be vigilant over the foreseeable future.
“It’s going to be really important protect the people around us,” Beshear said. “The next two to possibly three weeks is going to be absolutely critical in our battle against coronavirus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.