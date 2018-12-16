NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Kentucky-born songwriter Jerry Chesnut is dead at 87 years old, News4 confirmed with his wife and friends.
Chesnut, who was inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame in 1996, is best know for writing Elvis Presley's hit, "T-R-O-U-B-L-E."
The song was later recorded by Travis Tritt. It was certified by BMI in 2010 for being performed more than four million times.
However, Chesut has written songs recorded by many of the country music's biggest stars, including George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Jerry Lee Lewis, Dolly Parton, Elvis Costello, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Cash, Tom Jones and Hank Williams Jr.
In the 70s, Chesnut was a regular guest on the popular TV series "Hee Haw."
Born in 1931, Chesnut learned to play guitar and sing country music in coal camps near his home in Loyall, Kentucky.
He served in the Air Force and worked as a railroad conductor and music teacher before moving to Nashville in 1958 to pursue his songwriting career.
