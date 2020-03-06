LEXINGTON, KY (WSMV) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has confirmed the first positive case of the coronavirus has been reported in the Bluegrass State.
According to our sister station WLEX 18, Beshear announced in a press conference there were at first no confirmed cases of the virus in Kentucky. Beshear stated 10 people had been tested, seven came back negative and three results were still pending.
On Friday afternoon, one test came back positive. The case has been confirmed in Lexington and the office is not releasing more information on the patient as they work to establish contacts.
Gov. Beshear is urging the public to practice good hygiene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.