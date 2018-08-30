ELKTON, KY (WSMV) - A 3-year-old boy drowned in a pool in Todd County, KY, on Wednesday afternoon.
Dispatch was notified around 5 p.m. that the boy had gone missing in the 200 block of John Hightower Road. Crews searched the area until they found the child around 6:30 p.m.
The Todd County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Josiah Hoover.
An autopsy will be conducted on Friday at the medical examiner's office in Madisonville.
The Todd County Sheriff's Office said they do not believe foul play was involved in the drowning.
Todd County Rescue, Todd County EMS, the Fairview Fire Department, Todd County EMA, Air Evac, the Todd County Sheriff's Office and the Burden Bearers Chaplin Service assisted at the scene.
