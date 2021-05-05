NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - He’s a familiar face in the Nashville community and known for hosting 92Q's Kenny Smoov morning show.
But he’s more than just a voice. He’s also a community staple, with a big heart.
“My thing is always about helping people. Even though I can go and pop bottles like the rest of them that is not my thing. My thing is helping people,” Kenny said.
Recently, the radio host was named vice president of urban formats for Cumulus Media.
“Kenny Smoov is basically responsible for what you hear on the radio for cumulus Radio’s Urban format throughout the entire country and he is right here in Nashville,” said State Representative Antonio Parkinson.
Rep. Parkinson says after getting word of Smoov’s promotion, he decided to give him a little recognition.
Surprising Kenny at a Black Caucus event with a resolution passed by the state, and signed by Governor Bill Lee himself, left him in tears.
“People can buy you a tie and give you a gift card but when someone puts an effort out like that it really means something,” Kenny said.
A man known locally on the airways now making state history.
“He will always be recognized in the history of our state for his accomplishments in radio,” Rep. Parkinson said. “As long as the state of Tennessee is around, he will always be in those journals.”
