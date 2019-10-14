2019 Watershed Music And Camping Festival

GEORGE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 04: Kane Brown performs onstage at Gorge Amphitheatre on August 04, 2019 in George, Washington. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/WireImage)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Kenny Dixon, the drummer for country star Kane Brown, died in a car accident Saturday. 

Dixon, 27, was a Georgia native and a longtime member of Brown's band. Dixon leaves behind a fiance, Sarah, and son, three-year-old Levi James. Kenny and Sarah were scheduled to be married on Nov. 30.

Sarah shared the following post on her Instagram account.

Brown also took to social media to mourn the loss of his friend and drummer.

News4 has reached out to Kane Brown's management company for a statement regarding Dixon's death. 

Brown is scheduled to play a show Friday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles.  

