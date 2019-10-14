NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Kenny Dixon, the drummer for country star Kane Brown, died in a car accident Saturday.
Dixon, 27, was a Georgia native and a longtime member of Brown's band. Dixon leaves behind a fiance, Sarah, and son, three-year-old Levi James. Kenny and Sarah were scheduled to be married on Nov. 30.
Sarah shared the following post on her Instagram account.
I’m at a loss of words. I don’t even know how to write this or ever thought I would have to. Kenny passed away last night in a car accident. I know I have to be strong for Levi and God is gonna pull us through this. We have a forever guardian angel watching above us now. Please keep Levi, my family, and Kenny’s family in your prayers.
Brown also took to social media to mourn the loss of his friend and drummer.
I’m gonna miss you so much man I’d always come back and jam out with u 🔥 was with me from the very beginning and will be with us when it’s all over!! Love you peep ❤️ @kennydixon23kb pic.twitter.com/2lEqNcdKCR— Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 13, 2019
Love you so much dude!!! You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when no body else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy 🔥 I know u will be watching over us with that red neck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽
News4 has reached out to Kane Brown's management company for a statement regarding Dixon's death.
Brown is scheduled to play a show Friday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
