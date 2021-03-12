NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s been three months since Haley Sue Pearson passed away after a tragic accident.

But no matter what time passes by, her mother Pam Pearson said she and the family will be heartbroken forever. “We just try to take every day, one day at a time, one minute at a time.”

The Pearsons are trying to do what they can to turn the tragedy into an opportunity for others by creating a scholarship in Haley Sue’s name.

“This is what Haley would want. She would want us to be able to go help somebody else.”

The family says the Haley Sue Pearson Scholarship will go to a deserving Centennial High School Senior to help pay for college. Centennial is where Haley went to high school and spent so much of her time. Pam said Haley coached there and was so passionate about the school.

“If we can help somebody go and do maybe what Haley was doing before she had to leave earth, that would be awesome,” said Pam.

To help with funding the scholarship, jewelry store “Kendra Scott,” located in Green Hills is stepping up.

Friday March 12th and Saturday March 13th, the store will donate 20% of all proceeds to the scholarship when patrons use the code GIVEBACK-122C. That money will go toward the scholarship no matter if people visit the store in person or online.

To make the experience more special, Pam and her younger daughter Hadley had the opportunity to choose pieces that they think best represented Haley and that she would have liked.

“Hadley and I picked pieces that were Haley’s birthstone and they were not only her birth stone but they’re her favorite color.”

One bracelet has the engraving ‘Love First.’ Pam said, “that was Haley. She just loved so well.” Another necklace had a cross, “this is her faith and that’s what she, her faith was so strong and everyone knew it. And she was very proud of that,” she said.

Pairing the jewelry with a passion to make someone else’s future brighter, the Pearsons say the pieces will make them feel connected with others.

“If we saw somebody wearing it, we would know why where they got it and why they got it.”

Shoppers are not limited to just the pieces Pam and Hadley picked out. Everything in the store will benefit the scholarship fund as long as people use the code.

The Pearsons plan to give out the scholarship in the spring on Centennial High School’s awards night. They said there will be an application process for students at the school.

They also shared Haley Sue’s name will be read at Lipscomb’s graduation this year as she was in a graduate program there and she will get her degree.

Lipscomb set up their own scholarship in Haley’s name, the Haley Sue Pearson Memorial Scholarship Fund. They said the scholarship will provide financial support for a student in the George Shinn College of Entertainment and the Arts.

That fund can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/haleysuepearson