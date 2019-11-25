Kelsey Ketron pleads not guilty to more than 70 charges related to insurance fraud.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - No comment from Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron or his daughter Kelsey as they left court. Kelsey Ketron pleaded not guilty to more than 70 charges related to insurance fraud.
Kelsey Ketron sat next to her father and their attorney in court Monday morning. The judge brought up his concern for the father and daughter using the same attorney.
Mayor Ketron had to be in court to answer the charges for his insurance company, it's listed in the some of more than 70 counts his daughter Kelsey faces. Kelsey's charges include impersonating a licensed professional, money laundering, aggravated perjury, and forgery among others.
Kelsey operates the insurance company with her father. Today, the judge talked about how she is also accused of misusing campaign money from PACS and campaign accounts that benefited her father.
The next discussion about the case in court will be in the next few weeks.
