Keith Urban visits Hillwood High School in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country music artist Keith Urban made an unannounced visit to a Nashville school on Tuesday.
The 12-time CMA Award winner visited the Hillwood High School to meet with the Rock Band, Orchestra, Choir and Band programs.
During the visit, Urban answered questions about songwriting, performing and the music industry as well as giving students tips and words of encouragement to further their music education.
Keith Urban and the CMA Foundation visit Hillwood High School in Nashville, TN on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
Student performed for Urban as they are preparing for their winter concerts, one from the school’s Rock Band and the other from its String Orchestra, which performed Urban’s hit “Wasted Time.”
The visit was due to help from the CMA Foundation, which is "committed to improving and sustaining music programs throughout the U.S."
