NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A familiar face will be helping to ring in the new year in Nashville.
The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. announced on Thursday that country star Keith Urban will be headlining this year's concert again.
The other acts on the lineup include Peter Frampton, Judah & the Lion, Caitlyn Smith, Devon Gilfillian and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.
The event will also include the Music Note Drop at midnight, along with fireworks to ring in 2019.
