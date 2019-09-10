NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Three-time NYE headliner, CMA and ACM Entertainer of The Year, and multiple Grammy winner Keith Urban will return to the stage at Bicentennial Mall State Park on New Year's Eve.
This will be Urban's fourth consecutive year headlining Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight: New Year's Eve in Nashvillle.
Last year's concert was featured on NBC's New Year's Eve, seen here on WSMV, and 2018 was the most successful NYE event for the city, with an all time high record visitor spending, by an estimated 200,000 visitors.
Gates will open at Bicentennial Mall at 4:00PM, with the live music kickoff later in the evening by Fisk University's Fisk Jubilee Singers.
Nashville's traditional Music Note Drop and accompanying fireworks display will user in New Year's 2020.
Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville is produced by the NCVC for the city of Nashville and presented by Jack Daniel’s. Partners include Advance Financial, Anderson Benson, Nashville International Airport, Nashville Farmers’ Market, Tennessee State Parks, Dr Pepper, Korbel, Budweiser and Bud Light.
For more information: visitmusiccity.com/newyearseve
