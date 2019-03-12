FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Music fans now know who will be headlining the Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin this year.
The lineup includes the Foo Fighters, Keith Urban, The Killers and Leon Bridges.
The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will be held Sept. 21 and 22 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm.
Other artists that will be playing on the festival's six stages include:
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- The Head and the Heart
- +LIVE+
- Jenny Lewis
- Lauren Daigle
- Phosphorescent
- Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
- Better Than Ezra
- Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
- Rayland Baxter
- Justin Townes Earle
- The War And Treaty
- The Wild Reeds
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- Adia Victoria
- Molly Tuttle
- Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
- Caroline Rose
- Devon Gilfillian
- Lucie Silvas
- Stephen Kellogg
- The Dip
- Cedric Burnside
- Songhoy Blues
- Kacy & Clayton
- The Watson Twins
- J.P. Harris
- Chloe Gendrow
- Anna Rose
- Vincent Neil Emerson
- Mando Saenz
- Anna Shoemaker
Passes will go on sale Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m.
Click here for more information about the music festival.
Are you ready to #MakeThePIlgrimage? 🎶 Passes on sale THIS Friday, March 15 at 10am CT! https://t.co/zlaZUaAjOn pic.twitter.com/OzoittwywS— Pilgrimage Festival (@PilgrimageFest) March 12, 2019
