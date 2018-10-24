KeepTruckin, a California-based fleet management software company, announced Wednesday that it plans to build its new headquarters in Nashville, creating at least 365 new jobs.
According to the company website, KeepTruckin "is trusted by over 40,000 fleets for compliance, fuel tax reporting, GPS tracking, video monitoring and much more."
"This is an exciting day for our community, any day we are able to recruit a California-based company that has over 800 employees across the country, can pick any location in the country, and they picked right here in Nashville," said Bobby Roth with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
KeepTruckin started in San Francisco and was backed by Google Ventures. Roth says KeepTrucking came to Nashville about a year ago, hiring 60 people then.
