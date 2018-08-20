People traumatized by the string of violent, random shootings in East Nashville are coping in all sorts of ways. Some are making donations, others are laying flowers, and a few are taking self-defense classes.
People are always quick to say what they would do if they ever came into contact with the person with a gun.
Royal Range firearms trainer Bob Allen says it’s really hard to know unless you’ve been there.
That’s why he offers classes will active real life scenarios that get your adrenaline pumping.
“If I can stress you out here and make you do well at it when you get on the street, you can say I’ve been here or done that before so you fare better,” said Allen.
He knows not everybody feels comfortable carrying a firearm. And that’s OK. There are several classes that teach empty hand tactics and situational awareness.
“Pay attention to who is walking up on you. Why are these two guys walking at me or these four guys? Or who is that sitting in my dead end when I pull into my house at night?” said Allen.
Valerie Austin spent her day promoting her show at the The 5 Spot next month.
The last thing she wants is for people to be afraid of a neighborhood she has fallen in love with.
“This is a rich community with wonderful food, wonderful social gathering scenes and wonderful music. I don’t think it’s going to scare people off for moving here. It’s still a hot spot,” said local musician Valerie Austin.
And she plans to keep it that way.
“It’s a wonderful helpful community. I’m not scared off at all,” said Austin.
