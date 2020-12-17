NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sunburns during winter — not only are they possible, they're likely. Colder temperatures, cloud cover and even decreased sun angles don't necessarily protect you from harmful ultraviolet rays.
Dr. Richard Arenas, chief of surgical oncology, bay state medical center
"The thing that you have to understand about any type of skin cancer and especially melanoma, it’s the cumulative effects of ultraviolet radiation exposure," said Dr. Richard Arenas, chief of surgical oncology at the Bay State Medical Center.
That means you can’t take a break from skin protection.
Doctors encourage protective clothing and the daily use of a broad-spectrum, waterproof sunscreen at SPF 30 or greater to keep exposed skin safe.
"You’re exposing yourself more so than you realize, even in situations where you wouldn’t expect to be worried about the sun,” Dr. Arenas said.
UV protection is also important to consider in items such as sunglasses and lip balm.
And skin cancer isn’t the only concern. Doctors say deeply penetrating rays can cause DNA damage, premature aging, sunspots and wrinkles — lots of reasons to keep your sunscreen handy over the next few months.
