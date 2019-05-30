NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Summer is here and snakes are out.
There are several poisonous snakes in Tennessee you need to be aware of, especially if you like to bring your pets outside.
“When we are taking out dogs on hikes or even in our backyard they may encounter snakes,” Dr. Andrea Monnig, a veterinarian at BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Hospital, said. “Dogs and cats will antagonize a snake and that makes them more likely to bite and release venom with that bite.” She advised keeping dogs on a leash during a hike.
Copperheads, cottonmouths, timber rattlesnakes and pygmy rattlesnakes are all found in Tennessee and are all venomous. The deadliest bites come from rattlesnakes.
“Anything from minor swelling and bruising at the site of the bite, commonly on the face and the extremities. But, depending on the type of snake and potency of the venom, we can see sever complications such as bleeding disorders, organ failure, and death,” Monnig said.
Timing is everything. Monnig advised keeping your pet calm in the event of a bite and getting to a professional as soon as you can.
“If you're on a hike and it's feasible for you to carry your pet, do that, so they're not exerting their energy and potentially spreading it,” she said.
Monnig also said using cold packs to stop venom from spreading is a common misconception that does not work.
Click here for the TWRA’s complete list of snakes found in Tennessee.
