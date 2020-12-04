NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's delivery season and this year packages may be delivered at a higher volume than ever before, as we try to stay home as much as possible.

So as you make online orders this year, here's how you can stay one step ahead of porch pirates

Require a signature for your packages, so they aren't left unattended at the door.

Pay for a package receiving service, like Amazon Locker, UPS Access Point, or a FedEx pickup location.

Set up security measures at your home, like a doorbell camera, home security system or package securing equipment — like this porch pirate bag or Package Guard

Finally, download an app that allows you to schedule your delivery around times you're home. 

