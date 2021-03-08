NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With spring not far away and people starting to get back outdoors, you want to make sure you keep your immune system strong while the pandemic is going.
COVID-19 is still here and health experts are reminding what you can put in your body to build immunity — and it starts with drinking water.
“[Drink] half of your body weight in ounces of water,” said registered dietician John Boesch. “The reason that’s so important is because a lot of the mucus membranes where different bacteria or virus can enter, those mucus membranes are kind of the first line of defense for us.”
Now that you have that down, next up for supporting your immune system is fruits and vegetables.
“Those are really going to offset those nutrient deficiencies that may be there,” Boesch said. “I think a simple place to start is eat two fruits in a day and two cups of vegetables.”
But it’s not all about foods. Boesch says getting sleep is also important for your immunity.
“Seven to nine hours of sleep is a big part of our immune system,” he said. “That additional stress from that lack of sleep is just an extra tax on our immune system.”
And remember, it’s all about balance — getting that workout but also getting nutrients as well.
“People get outside and they start running more and that’s great, but then they also combine that at the same time as calorie restrictions, trying to diet, so now they’re in this really large calorie deficit and that can be really detrimental to your immune system as well,” Boesch said.
