NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - As parents are entering a whole new world of education with their children, they're trying to figure out how to monitor their kids' learning and keep them engaged.
One expert is suggesting a single tool every parent should have during virtual learning.
“I think the essential school supply for every parent, whether you go back, or whether you do it at home, is a huge white board where you’re writing out the schedule and how it’s going to go, so your kids and you have a visual reminder of what the order of events is going to be," said Editor of Parents Magazine Julia Edelstein.
Edelstein also says there's another helpful tool that could help parents balance working from home and keeping tabs on their children's learning.
“A lot of people really are doing serious work in their home that’s confidential. Maybe they’re a therapist, they’re talking to patients, or it’s an important meeting with a client and they really don’t want the kids to interrupt," Edelstein said. "It’s not a bad idea to put up a stop sign on your door, or a do not disturb sign, that reminds your kids when they’re about to barge in.”
Edelstein says that the sign doesn't need to stay up 24 hours a day and kids will respect it more when they know there are visible times when you're available to attend to their needs.
Parent Magazine is owned by the Meredith Corporation, which also owns WSMV.
