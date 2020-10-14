NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Online gaming and apps can be a way for some kids to decompress – but it could also put them at risk for child predators.
Chris Hadnagy founded the Innocent Lives Foundation using computer skills to unmask child predators through apps, games or websites.
Chris says parents needs to be vigilant when gaming allows communication with other players
“They're chatting through voice or they're able to chat through text and they're able to develop relationships with online friends, has a potential danger,” Hadnagy said.
Have a conversation with your child about not communicating with any players you as the parent haven’t approved.
The same advice can apply for online chatrooms.
“A lot of those sites that I have found personally, there's no age verification,” Hadnagy said. “When you're logging in, they say ‘create an identity, how old are you,’ you say 14, it goes ‘OK cool, you're 14’ and you're in.”
Chris says even homework help sites can pose a threat.
He emphasizes it’s not the site itself that’s the problem, it’s that predators can lurk there.
“What we generally see is that the groomer or the predator will start a relationship with them on one of those platforms, and then try to move it to something more private,” Chris said. ”That is private messaging is where, then the relationship takes the next turn.”
