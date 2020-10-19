NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As we head deeper into fall, you may notice more stink bugs around.
"Temperatures have to get around into the mid 60s and that kicks in the movement of many different insects that don’t like winter," said David Cook from the UT Institute of Agriculture.
One insect that doesn't like winter is the stink bug. They may try to make your home their own.
"They could hide anywhere, and they don’t look to hide anywhere - once they get in the house they’re pretty bold," Cook said. "They may crawl on the wall, hide behind a curtain."
Here's an easy way to check the places they may be getting in:
"At night, put your inside lights on in your hall or foyer and cut your outside lights out. Go outside, shut the door and go out into your yard and look down to see if you see light coming from the bottom," Cook said. "That means you have a little crack and all insects can come in through that."
One more piece of advice: vacuum stink bugs at your own risk. While it might be quick and easy, your vacuum might not smell so great afterward.
