NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - Whether your kids are learning from home or back in the classroom, your child can still get distracted.
Experts say keeping them on a routine can help, like going to bed at the same time each night, and if they're virtual learning, plan meal times and breaks.
"Helping your kids to find ways to know what's coming so they can expect what's happening and know what's going on in their day is really helpful,” said Dr. Stephanie Walsh of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
But health experts also say it’s important to make time for fun.
"We talk a lot about how contagious COVID is, but laughter is also pretty contagious, so if you can start finding the humor in things, finding the kindness is different aspects and finding some gratitude that will really help your kid stay focused on what's going on and school work," Dr. Walsh said.
Parents are also advised to let their kids know that this is not a normal time for anyone, and that there will be good and bad days.
