NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Flu season is upon us and doctors are urging parents to vaccinate their children, which isn't easy — most kids are scared of shots.
“I like to administer vaccines in the comfort position, so if you’re giving a really big hug, most of the time they’ll see my reaction opposed to the parent’s reaction," said LPN Carmen Howard of the Cleveland Clinic Children's.
It's important parents remain calm when their child gets a shot. Mom and dad should not show a look of worry or fear on their faces because a child could react negatively to that.
As for keeping them distracted, you can let them play a game on your tablet or cellphone. Offering them a reward can help too. And if they get upset during the shot, that's totally normal. You shouldn't tell them not to cry.
"It’s okay to be scared. Just don't make it a situation where it’s unsafe for both of us – myself, the child and the parent," Howard said. "I just tell them it’s okay to cry. Parents will tell them, ‘Don’t cry. Be brave.’ of course, be brave, but crying sometimes involves being brave.”
Another tip: don't wait until they're walking into the doctor's office to let them know they're getting a shot.
It's good to give them some time to prepare.
