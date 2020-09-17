NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Days after the White House Coronavirus Task Force's visit to the University of Tennessee, we're checking in with how campuses in our area and working to contain the spread.
Many universities in the Mid-State, such as Middle Tennessee State University, have strict guidelines.
"I'm grateful. I didn't have a senior year, so I'm glad I at least get to come here, come to a couple of classes," said MTSU student Daveon Prior.
While the White House Coronavirus Task Force visited Knoxville, MTSU has a similar message.
"We need the students' help. We are trying to provide a safe environment where students can attend classes," said Richard Chapman of MTSU Health Services.
At MTSU, 107 dorm rooms have been set aside for students who live on campus to quarantine in if they test positive for COVID-19 as recommended by the CDC.
"Often times sending a student back home to a home environment, they may have a medically fragile family member living with them so they don’t want to spread it to their family so remaining and college and isolating at college is a better plan," Chapman said.
As of this week, 54 MTSU students have tested positive, including five student athletes. Eighteen of the 107 quarantine spots are now occupied.
"If they’re positive they may remain in isolation for a total of 10 days and as long as they’re symptom free, fever free for 24 hours then they can get out of isolation," Chapman said.
Chapman also says free testing is available both on campus and at the Rutherford County Health Department.
In the meantime, students say staff members are keeping hallways monitored as well as common spaces to ensure they are following social distancing guidelines.
