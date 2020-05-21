MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - As we all know, these last couple of months have been difficult for many small businesses in Middle Tennessee in almost every way possible.
But through it all, we have seen the resiliency as well, folks who will not let the pandemic slow their business down.
The owner of Royal Massage and Yoga Lounge opened her dream business in January and was smooth sailing until it hit a wall when COVID-19 moved into the state.
News4's Big Joe on the Go was live this morning at Royal Massage and Yoga Lounge and spoke with the owner about how she's not letting the virus slow her down.
Click here for the Royal Massage and Yoga Lounge's website.
