LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Paramedics conducted a rescue Friday morning in Lawrence County after a man fell into a pond while kayaking.
Dispatchers recieved a call before 9 a.m. Friday morning about a man who was found in the water in Appleton. Swift water rescue teams were called out to the scene but the victim was already rescued by the time they arrived. The victim was pronounced dead due to drowning.
The Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency confirmed the incident occurred in a remote area off of Appleton Road.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
Officials said the nature of this call was medical, not a boating accident, although they are continuing an investigation into the nature of the drowning.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as soon as we have the newest information.
