FRANKLIN, TENN. (WSMV) - A man was rescued from the flooded Harpeth River Sunday afternoon after his kayak capsized.
According to Battalion Chief Tyler Crews, they found a man in his 60's clinging to a tree near Lewisburg Pike canoe launch around 2:30 p.m.
A motorist passing by the area on Mack Hatcher Memorial Parkway spotted the man attempting to reenter the kayak unsuccessfully. The motorist called 911.
It took about 15 minutes for crews to locate the man, along with three others who became separated from the group.
A drone with thermal imaging was able to assist with locating all parties.
Crews at the scene say the man crawled from the tree to the boat on his own and was not seriously injured during the whole incident.
Of the other three, another mans kayak capsized, but he was able to shuffle through the water to get himself back to shore.
"With high water levels, strong currents, trees and debris, it’s extremely dangerous to enter flooded rivers and water. These individuals were very lucky," said crews at the scene.
