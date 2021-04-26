RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A 60-year-old man died Saturday while on a kayak trip with two others on Percy Priest Lake.
The group of three were paddling near the East Fork boat ramp on the East Fork of the Stones River when one of the kayakers, identified as Larry Basler, of Murfreesboro, capsized and began calling for help.
Basler was rescued to the bank by other paddlers in the group where they began CPR until rescue crews arrived.
Basler was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. He did not recover and died Sunday evening.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.