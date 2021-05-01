CROSSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A 62-year-old man has died after a solo kayaking trip on Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred near the Patterson Road access area of Sale Creek around 3 p.m.
The Tennessee Wildlife Recourses Agency, along with the Sale Creek Fire Department responded to the incident.
TWRA says the man was spotted by a family member floating unconscious in about 10 feet of water.
The man, who will remain unnamed until the next of kin is notified, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's office.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.
