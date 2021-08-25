MAP - LAWRENCE COUNTY
(WSMV file)

IRON CITY, TN (WSMV) - A kayaker died after his kayak capsized on Tuesday afternoon on Shoal Creek in Lawrence County.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said four people launched kayaks on Shoal Creek around noon. At some point during the trip, one of the kayakers capsized. Emergency personnel responded around 4 p.m.

Lawrence County Fire located and recovered the body of a man downstream. He was not wearing a lifejacket.

An autopsy will be performed Nashville and this incident remain under investigation.

The fatality is the 16th boating-related death on Tennessee waters in 2021.

 

